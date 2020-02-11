Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $345,000 Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 1,028,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.