Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. 2,692,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $240.61. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

