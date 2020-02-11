Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $207.53. 702,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

