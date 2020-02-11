Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,230,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. The company has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $141.25 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

