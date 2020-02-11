Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 15,201,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,459,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.