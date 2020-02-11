Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the third quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 740.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

MAV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,296. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.