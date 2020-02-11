PlatinumBAR Market Capitalization Achieves $11,320.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 122% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $11,320.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.