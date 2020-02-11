Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 2791670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $742,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

