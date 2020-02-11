PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 700.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 422,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,510. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

