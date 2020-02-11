Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.12 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Polymath has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00750183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007301 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,833,328 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, UEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Koinex, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

