Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Post reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

NYSE POST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 528,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post has a 52 week low of $94.19 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

