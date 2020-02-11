Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Up 14.4%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s share price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $10.95, 120,112 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 446% from the average session volume of 21,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

