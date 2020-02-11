PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $107,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

