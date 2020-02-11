Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities accounts for 2.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

