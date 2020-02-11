Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 144.90 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 21884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.73).

Specifically, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,495.40).

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.