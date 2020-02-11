Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. 149,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,364. Primerica has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $392,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

