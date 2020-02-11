Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 141,174 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $245,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,136,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,742,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.26. 1,307,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.