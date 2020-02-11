Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $218.53 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $218,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after purchasing an additional 477,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 280.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,428. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

