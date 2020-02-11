Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $239.22 Million Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $239,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.46. 289,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,600. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.08. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit