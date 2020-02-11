Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $239.22 Million Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $239,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.46. 289,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,600. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.08. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

