Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $312.11 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $312,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.38. 286,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

