Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $328,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 227.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 935,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 533,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

