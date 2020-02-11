Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 256,173 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $268,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.95. The company had a trading volume of 912,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,590. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.