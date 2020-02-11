Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 75,517 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $294,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $231.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.69.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

