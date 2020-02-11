Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,646,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,872,862 over the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRNB traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. 291,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,710. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

