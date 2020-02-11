Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. 2,709,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.