Private Ocean LLC Has $59,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. 976,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.