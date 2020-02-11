Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.87 on Tuesday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,979,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The stock has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

