Private Ocean LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,182. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.