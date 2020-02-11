Private Ocean LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $308.08. 2,435,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $309.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

