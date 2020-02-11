Private Vista LLC Sells 143 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $151.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

