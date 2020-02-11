ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.51

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 25077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

