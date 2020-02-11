Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Trading Up 19.2%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)’s share price was up 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), approximately 37,949,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

