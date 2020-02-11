Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Raised to GBX 1,749

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,749 ($23.01) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Macquarie began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Prudential to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,323 ($17.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,661.87 ($21.86).

PRU stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,480 ($19.47). 3,715,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

