Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 12,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Psychemedics by 235.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Psychemedics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

