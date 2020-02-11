PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of PTC opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.65 and a beta of 1.09. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

