Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 10,040 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $15.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.32. 1,244,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.