Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.22. 1,385,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,108. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $163.89 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.