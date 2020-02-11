Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,323 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,508.79. 1,340,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.30. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

