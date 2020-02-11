Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,566 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $92,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.13. 1,024,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $187.70. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

