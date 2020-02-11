Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 21,158 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $166,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 574,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 15,201,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,459,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

