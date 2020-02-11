Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 323.2% in January

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a growth of 323.2% from the January 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

PULM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 817,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.