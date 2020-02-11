PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 2,358,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

