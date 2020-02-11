Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Hits $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01287635 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.