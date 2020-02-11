Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

