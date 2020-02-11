Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

