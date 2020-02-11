QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

QADA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.03.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,269,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,112,954.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $104,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,290,095 shares in the company, valued at $206,782,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,285. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QAD by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

