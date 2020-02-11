QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 341.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.17 ($4.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QQ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Investec raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON QQ traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 362.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

