QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from QMS Media’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Shares of QMS traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$1.24 ($0.88). 427,894 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.05. QMS Media has a 52 week low of A$0.67 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of $425.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25.
QMS Media Company Profile
