QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from QMS Media’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Shares of QMS traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$1.24 ($0.88). 427,894 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.05. QMS Media has a 52 week low of A$0.67 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of $425.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25.

QMS Media Company Profile

QMS Media Limited, and outdoor media company, provides out-of-home advertising and media services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers digital and static billboards, street furniture panel, and sport and transit media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

