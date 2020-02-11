Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 949 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 865,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

