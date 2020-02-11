Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after buying an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,296,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,068,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,019,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.82. The stock had a trading volume of 483,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,865. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.86 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.41.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

